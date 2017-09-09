Scott Brussels bound to meet with Brexit chief

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott will travel to Brussels early next week to meet with the European Commission chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Mr Scott says he plans to raise his concerns that the UK’s potential exit from the European Union will have a detrimental impact on the trade of time-sensitive fish products.

The isles MSP believes this is of particular importance given much of the local fishing industry trades to continental Europe.

More generally, Mr Scott plans to discuss the state of the Brexit negotiations, particularly in light of the German federal elections.

In addition to meeting Mr Barnier, Mr Scott will meet Urs Bucher, the head of the Swiss Mission to the European Union, and Didier Seeuws, the council Special taskforce chief negotiator.

Mr Scott said: “I want to raise Shetland issues with the European Commission’s chief negotiator as fishing and seafood are our most important industry. This is an opportunity to make the islands case to a person at the heart of the UK – EU brexit negotiations. I look forward to that opportunity”.