Vikings land in Lerwick for exciting activity day

Vikings landed in Lerwick this weekend – with a jam-packed activity day at Shetland Museum enjoyed by bairns and visitors.

Viking crafts were on show in the Boat Hall, with a series of talks held in the Gallery about Viking culture and history, as well as a family archaelogical dig.

Members of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ Jarl’s Squad dropped in for a visit, before a Viking feast was enjoyed in Hay’s Dock last night.

The event followed on from a hugely popular Vikings celebration in Unst last weekend, with both events part of the Follow the Vikings festival.

