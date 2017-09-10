Vikings land in Lerwick for exciting activity day
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
Vikings landed in Lerwick this weekend – with a jam-packed activity day at Shetland Museum enjoyed by bairns and visitors.
Viking crafts were on show in the Boat Hall, with a series of talks held in the Gallery about Viking culture and history, as well as a family archaelogical dig.
Members of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ Jarl’s Squad dropped in for a visit, before a Viking feast was enjoyed in Hay’s Dock last night.
The event followed on from a hugely popular Vikings celebration in Unst last weekend, with both events part of the Follow the Vikings festival.
• More in Friday’s Shetland Times.