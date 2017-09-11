Airlines’ playground tactics (Angela Hunt)

Air travel from Shetland will remain a pleasant experience if staff on the rival airlines Loganair and Flybe are mindful of the need to be professional in their communication with all customers, whichever airline they fly with.

As we moved to separate check in desks and boarding exits to the aircraft for each airline during the first weekend, I was not alone in being commanded “you should be over there (with the rival airline)” in a manner reminiscent of playground experiences.

More seriously, staff on both airlines failed to give me essential information. Both were aware from an enquiry made several days before flying, and from check in, that I was travelling with a walking aid for impaired mobility. Whilst this was fine through Sumburgh security and boarding, it was clearly an unsuitable option for the disembarkation arrangements at the destination airport.

Angela Hunt

Maranatha,

Exnaboe, Virkie.