Man told to stay off Foula

A man was ordered not to return to his home isle of Foula after allegedly carrying out an assault on his partner.

Willie Ratter, 48, of North Biggins is accused of repeatedly punching the woman on the head and body, causing injury.

He is also said to have shouted and sworn at her.

The offences are said to have happened on Saturday. Ratter denies the charges.

Trial was fixed for 10th November, with an intermediate diet due on 10th October, when Ratter appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Philip Mann granted bail with special conditions that Ratter does not approach or contact his partner, or enter the island.