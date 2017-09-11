Unst radar base proposals confirmed

Plans to re-establish a radar base at Saxa Vord in Unst have been announced.

The news, made public late this afternoon, comes more than 10 years after the long-established station closed its doors.

An RAF spokesman said plans were afoot to bring up a radar system to be installed on its “remote radar head”.

Work to accommodate the system is due to be carried out in the near future.

“The MoD can confirm that we plan to install a radar system at remote radar head, at Saxa Vord, and will shortly start a series of infrastructure work to accommodate this new radar system,” he said.

No further details have been given at this stage. However, the news will be welcomed by many in the North Isles, who saw the population of Unst drop after the station closed in April 2006.

North Isles councillor, Ryan Thomson, described the announcement as “brilliant news”.

