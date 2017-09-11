11th September 2017

Unst radar base proposals confirmed

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Plans to re-establish a radar base at Saxa Vord in Unst have been announced.

The news, made public late this afternoon, comes more than 10 years after the long-established station closed its doors.

An RAF spokesman said plans were afoot to bring up a radar system to be installed on its “remote radar head”.

Work to accommodate the system is due to be carried out in the near future.

“The MoD can confirm that we plan to install a radar system at remote radar head, at Saxa Vord, and will shortly start a series of infrastructure work to accommodate this new radar system,” he said.

No further details have been given at this stage. However, the news will be welcomed by many in the North Isles, who saw the population of Unst drop after the station closed in April 2006.

North Isles councillor, Ryan Thomson, described the announcement as “brilliant news”.

• More reaction in this week’s Shetland Times

Tags:
MoD
RAF
Ryan Thomson
Saxa Vord
Unst

More articles about MoD, RAF, Ryan Thomson, Saxa Vord and Unst

Zetland club to roar back with trip to Land’s End
Zetland club to roar back with trip to Land’s End
27/07/2017
Metal hunters get hitched after surviving horror crash
Metal hunters get hitched after surviving horror crash
16/07/2017
Sudden closure of bar comes in for criticism
Sudden closure of bar comes in for criticism
15/07/2017
Warning as Unst B&B man is ripped off by scammers
Warning as Unst B&B man is ripped off by scammers
11/06/2017
WATCH: Sheepdog Nan lifted to safety by coastguard after Unst cliff plunge
WATCH: Sheepdog Nan lifted to safety by coastguard after Unst cliff plunge
17/05/2017
Youth production looks at The Great War through poetry
Youth production looks at The Great War through poetry
06/05/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top