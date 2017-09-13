Banned from the road for six years

A string of drink driving offences has landed a man from Lerwick with a six-year ban from the roads.

Dan Inkster, 30, of Lyndhurst Place, was also fined, put under supervision and placed on a curfew for six months as he appeared for sentencing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Inkster had previously admitted charges of careless driving and of failing to provide a sample to police who were attempting to ascertain the levels of alcohol in his system.

The offence, which occurred on the A970 in Mail, Cunningsburgh on 5th March this year, saw Inkster’s car collide with a roadside barrier and then overturn before coming to a rest in the middle of the carriageway.

This occurred at around 3am when Inkster lost control of his car after attempting an overtaking manoeuvre at excessive speed, the court heard.

A nearby motorist who came to Inkster’s aid “detected a strong smell of alcohol on him”, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said.

By the time police and ambulance arrived on the scene Inkster had been taken to hospital by a taxi which had been stopped at the site of the crash.

At the Gilbert Bain Hospital later the same day Inkster “simply refused to provide the sample required, on the grounds that he wasn’t driving the vehicle”. This contradicted witnesses present at the crash.

Defence agent William MacKay said that his client was aware he faced a lengthy ban given that it was the “third time he’s come to the court for a drink driving related offence”.

But arguing against a custodial sentence Mr MacKay said that his client was someone who “drinks inappropriately” as a result of personal issues and suggested that a combination of supervision and a community payback order may be a workable alternative.

Sheriff Philip Mann said: “This is offending which taken with your record amply merits a custodial sentence.”

He added: “I’m satisfied, in regards to the criminal justice social work report, that I can deal with this without imposing a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Mann fined Inkster a total of £1,800 for the offences, placed him on a six-month curfew which forbids him to leave his home between 9pm and 5am and put him under supervision for a year.