Fethaland peninsula goes up for sale for £595,000

By ALEX GARRICK-WRIGHT

An unusual opportunity to own the northern tip of Mainland Shetland has been announced – with the Fethaland peninsula going up for sale as part of a 130-hectare estate consisting of four crofts.

The sale also includes the nearby crofts of Largarth, Houllsquoy and Hooplees, which comes complete with a four-bedroom family home.

The sizeable estate is on the market for £595,000.

The Fethaland croft is only accessible by a track leading from the end of the public road and needs to be reached either on foot or with a 4x 4vehicle. The 98-hectare croft, which

encompasses the north-most point of the mainland contains a number of archaeological sites, including an Iron Age house and a Viking quarry.

The fishing station on Fethaland was established in the 15th and 16th centuries, becoming one of the busiest in Shetland, before being abandoned in the 20th century, leaving behind the remains of over 30 buildings of varying age. A survey by Historic Scotland and Shetland Amenity Trust in 2010 found that a number of these structures were collapsing due to coastal erosion, with more thought to be at risk.

The peninsula is also part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest, protected and administered by Scottish Natural Heritage. Part of the “North Roe Coast” site, this designation means that SNH’s consent must be sought for any development, including erecting or removing structures or modifying any features.

Although it is uninhabited, Fethaland is a popular place for scenic walks. The area is even explorable virtually, via a video-game style simulation in the Shetland Museum in Lerwick,

which allows members of the public to “walk” around the landscape and learn about its history.

SIC councillor for Shetland North, Andrea Manson, described the area as an “outstanding piece of land”, and called the news “a marvellous opportunity for someone to buy one of Shetland’s prominent and much visited historical sites”.

Owner David Murray could not be reached for comment at the time of writing, but we hope to reach him before this week’s newspaper deadline. Neil Risk Solicitors is marketing the land.