13th September 2017

Fethaland peninsula goes up for sale for £595,000

1 comment, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The Fethaland peninsula is up for sale. Photo courtesy of Neil Risk

By ALEX GARRICK-WRIGHT

An unusual opportunity to own the northern tip of Mainland Shetland has been announced – with the Fethaland peninsula going up for sale as part of a 130-hectare estate consisting of four crofts.

The sale also includes the nearby crofts of Largarth, Houllsquoy and Hooplees, which comes complete with a four-bedroom family home.

The sizeable estate is on the market for £595,000.

The Fethaland croft is only accessible by a track leading from the end of the public road and needs to be reached either on foot or with a 4x 4vehicle. The 98-hectare croft, which

The area includes a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Photo: Courtesy of Neil Risk

encompasses the north-most point of the mainland contains a number of archaeological sites, including an Iron Age house and a Viking quarry.

The fishing station on Fethaland was established in the 15th and 16th centuries, becoming one of the busiest in Shetland, before being abandoned in the 20th century, leaving behind the remains of over 30 buildings of varying age. A survey by Historic Scotland and Shetland Amenity Trust in 2010 found that a number of these structures were collapsing due to coastal erosion, with more thought to be at risk.

The peninsula is also part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest, protected and administered by Scottish Natural Heritage. Part of the “North Roe Coast” site, this designation means that SNH’s consent must be sought for any development, including erecting or removing structures or modifying any features.

Although it is uninhabited, Fethaland is a popular place for scenic walks. The area is even explorable virtually, via a video-game style simulation in the Shetland Museum in Lerwick,

A title plan shows the land that is available for sale.

which allows members of the public to “walk” around the landscape and learn about its history.

SIC councillor for Shetland North, Andrea Manson, described the area as an “outstanding piece of land”, and called the news “a marvellous opportunity for someone to buy one of Shetland’s prominent and much visited historical sites”.

Owner David Murray could not be reached for comment at the time of writing, but we hope to reach him before this week’s newspaper deadline. Neil Risk Solicitors is marketing the land.

Tags:
Andrea Manson
David Murray
Fethaland
For Sale
Site of Special Scentific Interest

More articles about Andrea Manson, David Murray, Fethaland, For Sale and Site of Special Scentific Interest

Whalsay are Parish Cup winners for 21st time
Whalsay are Parish Cup winners for 21st time
14/08/2016
First of troublesome tug duo is sold to Italy
First of troublesome tug duo is sold to Italy
21/12/2015
Autonomy group set to launch next week
Autonomy group set to launch next week
09/10/2015
Council’s harbours show healthy profit for past year
Council’s harbours show healthy profit for past year
26/05/2015
Whalsay defeat Spurs to win Highland Fuels Cup
Whalsay defeat Spurs to win Highland Fuels Cup
18/04/2015

One comment

  1. Michael Woodward

    You’re breaking my heart. I want to visit Shetland with my camera so, badly!

    Reply

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top