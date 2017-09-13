Idiocy of green lobby (Ian Tinkler)

I find it quite extraordinary that such arrant nonsense is being peddled by the green lobby to justify their follies of the past (for example, the Gremista-based energy recovery plant).

Any “standard grade” chemist (SCQF) will know most plastics are nearly completely non-bio degradable. Simply put, that means they form almost indestructible, non-toxic, carbon sinks (traps). That makes them an ideal long term carbon store/sink. Simple burial will leave that plastic trapping CO2 almost for all time.

We have ample sites in Shetland and all over Scotland where such a method of carbon capture could be exploited. To claim as Zero Wast Scotland does that, “data found that plastics from the islands would need to be shipped around the world 15.6 times – to override the emissions saved in recycling” almost beggar belief, that is nonsensical stupidity, plastics should be stored, not recycled nor worse still burnt.

Often I am criticised for my strong language for using such terms as “green lunatics taking over the asylum”, but how could any sane, knowledgeable person not see that burning plastic will release all that trapped CO2, plus many other noxious and toxic pollutants into the environment.

Zero Waste Scotland appears to be yet another Scotish government organisation set up as a PR organisation to justify green idiocy and non-science.

Ian Tinkler

Flawton,

Clousta.