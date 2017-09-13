13th September 2017

Shetland Amenity Trust chairman Gregson announces retirement

Shetland Amenity Trust chairman Brian Gregson, who has been in position for the past decade, has decided to step down ahead of the trust’s annual general meeting next month.

Mr Gregson, who is understood to be in poor health, told fellow trustees and trust staff: “My involvement with the trust over the last 20-odd years has been extraordinarily rewarding but I leave it safe in the knowledge that you share my passion for Shetland’s heritage and culture. I wish you all well.”

Vice-chairman George Sutherland paid tribute to Mr Gregson’s service to the trust.

He said: “Brian has been utterly dedicated to the Shetland Amenity Trust during his time as a trustee. He has been selfless in pursuing the trust’s development and has been a resolute supporter of activities such as the annual Voar Redd-Up, the Shetland Environmental Awards, the trust’s involvement in the Shetland Museum and Archives, Geopark Shetland and indeed every other aspect of the trust’s activities.

“I know that Brian’s health has caused him some concern recently and all of us at the trust hope that retirement from the trust will offer him a well-deserved rest and a chance to make the most of the years ahead. Everyone joins me in sending him our very best wishes for the future.”

The annual general meeting is due to be held on 18th October and the trust will shortly be advertising to attract new trustees.

• More from Shetland Amenity Trust’s meeting this week in Friday’s Shetland Times.

