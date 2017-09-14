14th September 2017

Pilot error in Sumburgh plane incident

An error by a test pilot resulted in a plane leaving the runway at Sumburgh and ending up in the grass, a report has found.

The Dornier 328 aircraft veered off the runway on 26th January, with two pilots onboard.

Nobody was injured in the incident, though the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the cross winds exercise was supposed to show the plane could land in higher wind speeds.

The pilot relaxed the wing flaps on the plane but this caused the landing gear to lift on the right side.

Despite the efforts of the commanding pilot to intervene, the direction of the plane could not be corrected.

