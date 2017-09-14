Chef Akshay Borges shares his story on this week’s podcast, from leaving his home in Mumbai to study in Edinburgh, then his chance move to Shetland where he began working in the kitchen of Scalloway Hotel.

Now, a trained chef, Akshay is pursuing a number of interesting projects within Shetland and is also keen to promote Shetland food to a worldwide audience.

He discusses all of this and shares information about this year’s Shetland Food Fair, on this weekend (15th-17th September 2017), with podcast host Marjolein Robertson.