Favoured bidder selected for Promote Shetland contract

Lerwick firm NB Communication has been chosen as the favoured bidder for the five-year Promote Shetland contract which earlier in the year was controversially re-tendered after all applicants failed to meet the council’s expectations.

The announcement looks set to put to bed fears surrounding the future of the marketing service, which works to promote Shetland as a place to live, work and visit.

In June news that council officials decided not to award the contract to any applicant because they failed to meet “the required quality standard” was met with a wave of anger.

The marketing contract for promoting the isles, held by Shetland Amenity Trust for the past eight years, had been behind a number of hugely popular creations including Wool Week, 60 North magazine, local webcams and live streaming.

However, the trust was one of two tenderers who this summer were told that their bid to be awarded a new contract for delivering the service had failed.

The contract had since been re-tendered and today NB Communication were selected as the favoured bidder. Other organisations that had expressed an interest in the contract were informed of the decision by letter today.

While talks to finalise the contract are still to take place NB Communication managing director David Nicol said: “We’re delighted to have been selected for this contract. We feel that we have got a lot to offer and we’re looking forward to working with the council and various other bodies throughout Shetland to fulfil the conditions of the contract.”

Mr Nicol said that NB had included ideas for the future in their written submission and in a presentation they did for the council but added that the company would be “flexible, open and collaborative” in their approach. In the early stages they would be concentrating on “research, planning and strategy”, he said.

He also sought to praise the work of the Shetland Amenity Trust, who have handled the contract for the past eight years, and said that NB were looking forward to building on the “strong foundations” and “phenomenal work” of the trust.

“We’re very keen to continue the good work that they’ve been doing and to build on those foundations.”