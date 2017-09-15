Theft from Ideal Homes Show

Police are investigating the theft of a number of items, including a virtual reality headset worth over £300.

The items, which also included a Playstation 4 camera and accessories, are said to have taken from the Ideal Homes Show in Lerwick last weekend.

Police say that the theft is believed to have occurred at the Clickimin Lesuire Complex some time between 2.30pm on Friday and 8pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by attending the Lerwick Police Station in person.