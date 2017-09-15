Unst radar base, Jolene’s Mexico journey and Blues’ cup hopes in this week’s Shetland Times

• New optimism is being brought to the North Isles with the announcement of plans to re-establish a radar base at Saxa Vord in Unst.

• The UK government is poised to bring forward more details about its pre-election pledge to commit to onshore wind projects, potentially ending months of uncertainty over Shetland’s future energy supply.

• A man who subjected his wife to “one of the very worst cases of domestic abuse” procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie had ever seen, has been told to expect a stint in jail.

• A Lerwick woman who as lived with MS for almost four decades says her family and day-to-day life is ” a million times better” after receiving specialist treatment in Mexico.

• Shetland will be tackling a Scottish amateur select team this weekend, with hopes the blues can be involved in more games on the mainland.