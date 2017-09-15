Work on radar base to begin next month

The government has confirmed that work to re-establish a radar base at Saxa Vord will begin next month.

Alistair Carmichael has received notification from Whitehall that the work in Unst will commence in just a few short weeks.

A letter has been sent to the Isles MP from parliamentary under secretary for defence procurement, Harriett Baldwin.

It states: “I am pleased to confirm that work is due to begin next month to restore the radar capability there. While there are currently no long-term plans to station any additional personnel at the Saxa Vord site, RAF personnel and contractors will need to attend the site periodically to ensure continued serviceability.



“Foreign and Commonwealth Office services, who have experience in constructing radomes (in which the radar will be housed), have been commissioned to complete this work.”

Ms Baldwin also offers assurances in her letter that the MoD is “mindful” of the potential impact the works will have on the community in Unst, and will “endeavour to keep any disruption to a minimum”.

It comes just days after new optimism was brought to the isle with news the radar base would be re-established.