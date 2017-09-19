19th September 2017

WATCH: ‘Spiderman’ regrets scaling oil rig for selfie

A “superhero” who scaled the heights of the Buchan Alpha platform dressed as Spiderman has voiced regret over the daredevil activity.

Hungarian Balazs Onhausz at the weekend took a kayak out to the 12,000 tonne platform which recently arrived at Dales Voe in Lerwick for decommissioning.

But he says he plans to stay on solid ground in future, painting cars from the movies as a means of artistic escape.

Mr Onhausz climbed to the top of the imposing structure before taking photos and a short video with a selfie stick, sparking an investigation over an “illegal entry” by Veolia, the company undertaking the decommissioning work alongside Peterson.

The Hungarian national is no stranger to eye-catching antics. He has already climbed the walls of Scalloway Castle and a crane at the new Anderson High School – on those occasions, dressed as Batman.

But it may be fair to suggest his latest episode could well be the last of its kind.

‘Spiderman’ Balasz Onhausz at the top of the Buchan Alphan oil rig.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but it doesn’t look very good,” he said. “I wish I could turn the clock back.”

Mr Onhausz said he had taken on the daring venture in order to see “this amazing monument”.

“That day was brilliant. That morning was just perfect. But this news is a bit disappointing. I didn’t mean to cause this much trouble.

“I did the Spiderman thing because I wanted to be anonymous, but I made a couple of mistakes. It’s too late now anyway.

“I’m a little bit disappointed after the big excitement and the happiness of the day.”

However, he defended his actions as “a piece of art”.

“It is a very, very exciting thing, I think, altogether. I still think it’s a piece of art.”

He said his next project would be paintings of cars from TV and film. His ambition is to have paintings the DeLorean from Back To The Future, and the Dukes of Hazard car on display at the next Classic Motor Show.

And, it is also fair to say, the Batmobile will be represented in that collection, too.

Examples of his work can be seen on his own art-page on Facebook.

