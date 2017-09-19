19th September 2017

Wool week organisers prepare for another busy festival

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Headlines, News, ST Online

The eighth Shetland Wool Week will be kicking off on Saturday for a nine-day celebration of Shetland’s textile heritage and wool and crofting communities.

Run by the Shetland Amenity Trust, the festival is going from strength to strength and expects to welcome some 500 visitors from all over the world.

Events, talks, demonstrations, workshops, and tours are planned for every day of the week and take place from the very south to the north of the isles.

In addition to many tutors from the local community, including Donna Smith, Hazel Tindall, Elizabeth Johnston, Niela Kalra, Joanna Hunter, Anne Eunson and Terri Malcolmson, there are also a number of visiting tutors with a focus on Iceland and Sweden.

 

Oliver Henry gets to grips with some “oo” prior to the Shetland Wool Week festival.

 

This year the programme is bigger than ever with over 300 events taking place, which include knitting, weaving, spinning, felting, crochet, colourwork, dyeing, tours and talks as well as a host of free exhibitions, demonstrations and drop-in events.

The festival has become important date in Shetland’s calendar and has a growing number of supporters.

Carol Christiansen from Shetland Museum said: “While Shetland Wool Week has always been about wool, we have been surprised and delighted that so many participants are thirsty for information about Shetland’s cultural heritage too.

“The community museums and groups play a crucial role and it’s encouraging to see the range of open days, demonstrations and exhibitions open to everyone, taking place in community halls, such as Ollaberry, Whalsay, Unst and Yell.”

The wool week “hub”, which is located in the Gadderie at the museum, will be open all week from 10am to 7.30pm. Everyone is encouraged to drop by to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and take in the special exhibitions.

 

We’ve got a great line-up for this year’s opening ceremony. VICTORIA TAIT

 

Copies of the Shetland Wool Week Annual 2017 – now in its third edition – will be launched there on Saturday. The annual, which in the past had been an instant sell-out, features 12 knitting patterns from local and international designers and five essays.

There will also be a range of wool week merchandise available, featuring a specially commissioned motif by Natty Maid of a striking black and white Fair Isle jumper mounted on a jumper board, inspired by a 1913 child’s jumper from Fair Isle in the museum’s textile collection.

Another highlight is the makers’ market on Saturday 30th September at Islesburgh Community Centre from 11am to 4pm, a popular event and features a broad range of producers who do not typically appear at other craft events.

The opening ceremony takes places on Sunday at Clickimin. Tickets are already sold out but the opening will be streamed live on the wool week Facebook page from 7pm to 9pm.

Co-ordinator Victoria Tait said: “We’ve got a great line-up for this year’s opening ceremony, with talks, a discussion panel, light bites from the Speldiburn Cafe in Bressay using local produce, as well as music from Vair.

“It will also be our second wool week fashion show, which has been curated by Faye Hackers of Shetland College. For those who are unable to attend the opening, there will be a chance to see the garments throughout the week as they will be on display at the Old Bressay School from Monday until Sunday 1st October.

“There’s a real buzz and enthusiasm for the event and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from near and far. Keep a look out for all the ‘Bousta Beanies’ as designed by this year’s wool week patron Gudrun Johnston.”

Tags:
Heritage
Knitting
Shetland Wool Week

More articles about Heritage, Knitting and Shetland Wool Week

Three jobs to go from Promote Shetland, amenity trust chairman confirms
Three jobs to go from Promote Shetland, amenity trust chairman confirms
07/06/2017
Levenwick lass Gudrun named Shetland Wool Week patron
Levenwick lass Gudrun named Shetland Wool Week patron
18/03/2017
Shetland Wool Week ‘boosts economy by £500,000’
Shetland Wool Week ‘boosts economy by £500,000’
07/12/2016
Grand celebration launches seventh Shetland Wool Week
Grand celebration launches seventh Shetland Wool Week
26/09/2016
Colourful creations in new Fair Isle knitting book
Colourful creations in new Fair Isle knitting book
10/09/2016
Fair Isle makes its mark at textiles museum exhibition
Fair Isle makes its mark at textiles museum exhibition
11/05/2016

About Adam Civico

The Shetland Times editor since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. When not editing The Shetland Times I can be found walking or (occasionally) running, enjoying good food, or trying to find the latest Sheffield Wednesday result. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk, on Twitter @adamcivico or telephone 01595 746715.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top