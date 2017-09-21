Shetland born and bred textile designer, Ella Gordon, speaks to host Marjolein Robertson about her love of knitwear and Shetland Wool Week.

Ella talks about her textiles studies at the Shetland College, bringing her into the world of knitwear and designing she thrives in today – even acting as Patron for wool week in 2016.

Listen to her story, find out more about her interests and some information on what to expect at Shetland Wool Week 2017.

For more information about Ella’s work, and the online shop to buy her knitting patterns click here.