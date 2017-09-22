22nd September 2017

Garrison future, control centre concerns and spiderman stunt

In The Shetland Times this week…

• ‘Exciting future’ for Garrison Theatre as committee set up to protect its place in the community.

• As new fire control centre is unveiled in Dundee a whistleblower insists serious operational errors are still occuring.

• Web closes on ‘spiderman’ after rig climbing stunt in Lerwick.

• Councillors unanimously agree purchase of a £7.6 million leased tug.

• Council deals a blow to the Amenity Trust after NB Communications announced as favoured bidder for Promote Shetland contract.

… and much more.

Amenity Trust
Garrison Theatre
Promote Shetland
Scottish Fire Service
Sullom Voe
tug

