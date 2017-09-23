Kids go on sailing adventure onboard 72-foot yacht

Youngsters from the isles have taken part in a five-day sailing voyage, taking the 72-foot yacht, Alba Explorer, on a memorable adventure.

The trip saw the teenagers embark with like-minded folk from Barra on a trip from Greenock through the Firth of Clyde.

They stopped at scenic spots in Holy Loch, Tarbert and Lamlash on the Isle of Arran.



The trip was made possible by Ocean Youth Trust Scotland, thanks to its “On Course with Cashback” project.

OYT aims to enable young people from across the country to gain an opportunity to sail, building skills such as teamwork, confidence, and resilience.

The project runs with support from the CashBack for Communities scheme – the Scottish

government’s proceeds of crime fund.

The programme is designed to use the ill-gotten gains of crime, recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, investing them back into communities across Scotland.