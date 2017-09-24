24th September 2017

Strongest Man event sees competitors come from far afield

The strongest men from Shetland and beyond gathered at the Clickimin Centre yesterday for the 2017 “North Isles Strongest Man” contest, hosted by Shetland Weight Training Club.

Titles up for grabs were the overall strongest Man, strongest intermediate, strongest novice and Shetland’s strongest man.

Crowds gathered at the Lerwick venue to see events such as the car squat, max axle, giant wheelbarrow and other categories taking place in an action-packed afternoon.

Seven men travelled from Faroe to compete, with Orkney’s strongest man coming up too.

A gruelling day saw the reigning North isles champion Bjarni Neilson secure victory once again in the overall event.

Luke Cromwell took first place in the intermediate stages and Stu Saunders claimed victory in the novice.

