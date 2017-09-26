Shouted and swore at ex-partner

A man who shouted and swore at his ex-partner and demanded entry to her her home, banging on the doors and windows, has had his sentence deferred for good behaviour.

David Miazek, 35, whose address was given in court as Hjaltland Place, Lerwick, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

He pleaded guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at an address in the town on 24th September.

Procurator fiscal Keith Adam said Miazek had been in a relationship with the woman intermittently for the last 10 years, they had been living together for the last three, and had two children together.

He said Miazek entered the address at about 1pm. He started drinking and “became intoxicated”.

At around about 10pm there was an argument, Mr Adam said, and Miazek was asked to leave.

He said Miazek collected his belongings and shouted and swore at the woman, and the house was locked.

Mr Adam said there was a knock at the door and Miazek had come back to collect further belongings.

He said his partner refused entry and he was banging on the doors and windows and police were called.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Miazek’s account was different.

He said the woman and a friend had been drinking in the house and his client had been busy doing house work upstairs and then started drinking.

“Old baggage” had been brought up, he said, and Miazek decided to leave and contacted a friend. He returned to the house after putting things in the car and found he was locked out.

Mr Allan said his client had two children to the woman as well as two children he was step father to.

He asked acting sheriff Malcolm Bell to defer sentence as there were matters “to sort out” in relation to the property and the children.

“He’s under no illusions that if police were called to the home again, he’s going to be very vulnerable indeed,” Mr Allan said.

Sheriff Bell deferred sentence for three months and released Miazek on bail.