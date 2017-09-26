26th September 2017

Three police stations earmarked for closure

Three police stations earmarked for closure
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Three isles police stations have been earmarked for closure as part of a review of the entire Police Scotland estate.

The axe is hanging over stations in Baltasound and Whalsay, while the small leased station at Sumburgh Airport also faces the chop.

Papers due to go before board members of the Scottish Police Authority in Inverness on Thursday recommend a three-month “public engagement” on 53 properties across the country.

The report describes Baltasound and Whalsay as empty stations only occasionally used by officers when on patrol, for example, during refreshment breaks.

The unit in Sumburgh, which was opened seven years ago following the closure of the old station at Dunrossness, is described as being used infrequently. The report states that it is “no longer an operational requirement to retain this station”.

All of the properties on the list are said to be surplus to requirements, with most of them no longer performing an active policing purpose.

The review has been carried out as part of the Police Scotland Estate Strategy, which was approved by the SPA in 2015. It is described by the police as a “foundation document” which underpins Policing 2026, a long-term policing strategy developed.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Cowie said: “Police Scotland inherited a large estate which was based on legacy arrangements.

“This estate was developed over a significant period of time when demands on policing were very different from current and anticipated future demands.

“As Policing 2026 has demonstrated, the demands facing policing and the public expectation of policing in Scotland has evolvd over time and will continue to evolve. However, the estate, which is crucial to the delivery of policing services, has not evolved and has largely remained as is.”

A final decision on whether the stations will be closed will be made after feedback from the consultation process is brought back to the police authority.

Tags:
Baltasound
Police Scotland
Sumburgh
Whalsay

More articles about Baltasound, Police Scotland, Sumburgh and Whalsay

Whalsay beat Thistle on penalties to win County Shield
Whalsay beat Thistle on penalties to win County Shield
17/09/2017
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
15/09/2017
Adamson hat trick as Cunningsburgh defeat Whalsay in Parish Cup final
Adamson hat trick as Cunningsburgh defeat Whalsay in Parish Cup final
13/08/2017
Whalsay customers’ ‘don’t drink tap water’ restrictions lifted
Whalsay customers’ ‘don’t drink tap water’ restrictions lifted
14/06/2017
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash
13/06/2017
Paint poured over ‘Ferrari lookalike’
Paint poured over ‘Ferrari lookalike’
11/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top