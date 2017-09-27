Comedian Jon Richardson to bring ‘Old Man’ tour to Lerwick

Funnyman Jon Richardson will be performing in Lerwick next spring as part of his national “The Old Man” tour.

The comedian, known for appearances on <i>Live at the Apollo</i> and as a team captain on <i>8 Out of 10 Cats</i> will appear in the Clickimin Bowls Hall on Saturday 28th April.

He says the tour will see him complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions.

Richardson has become a husband and a father since his last tour and major international developments have occurred including the UK’s vote to leave the EU and the election of Donald Trump as the American president. But Richardson is still vexed by other matters, such as, “why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.