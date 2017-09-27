27th September 2017

Shetland Beer Festival set to be repeated after raising £4,000

When drinkers raised their glasses at the first Shetland Beer Festival they helped raise almost £4,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Manning the pumps! Guizer Jarl Lyall Gair and Steve Lamming give a toast to a successful first Shetland Beer Festival. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Locally brewed and supplied ales and spirits were on sale at the inaugural event at the Gilbertson Park games hall in August, as well as a range of non-alcoholic “mocktails”. More than 600 people attended over the course of the weekend and organisers, the CRUK Relay for Life Shetland team, have hailed the event a “great success”.

Relay for Life Shetland event chairman Martin Henderson said the committee was keen to repeat the festival, possibly as an annual event.

“Everybody seemed to really enjoy it, and the overwhelming majority of the feedback we’ve received to date has been very positive indeed,” he said. “As the organising committee – working closely with the suppliers themselves – we all learned a lot, including how to do some things differently and hopefully even better in future should the festival happen again.”

Mr Henderson said an announcement about future festivals would be made soon, along with confirmation of a launch date and venue for next year’s Relay for Life, which will take place on Saturday 26th May.

The first beer festival was helped by suppliers including Shetland companies Beervana, J.W. Gray’s, Shetland Reel Gin, Lerwick Brewery and Dunbar-based Thistly Cross Cider. Lerwick Amateur Swimming Club members were on hand to mix the mocktails.

There was also children’s and family afternoon, live music and a barbecue.

