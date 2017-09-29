Firefighter driving ban, amenity trust job worries and lifeboat refit
0 comments, , by Shetland Times, in News, ST Online
In The Shetland Times this week…
• Firefighters ordered not to drive ambulances back from emergencies after one takes the wheel following serious Voe crash.
• Jobs are under threat at the Shetland Amenity Trust as it grapples with cash crisis.
• Former MEP Lord Ian Duncan airs his views on fishing and energy during visit to Shetland.
• Disability Shetland puts financial woes behind them at AGM.
• The Lerwick lifeboat <i>Michael and Jane Vernon</i> receives a long overdue refit.
… and much more.