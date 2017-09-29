29th September 2017

Firefighter driving ban, amenity trust job worries and lifeboat refit

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

In The Shetland Times this week…

• Firefighters ordered not to drive ambulances back from emergencies after one takes the wheel following serious Voe crash.

• Jobs are under threat at the Shetland Amenity Trust as it grapples with cash crisis.

• Former MEP Lord Ian Duncan airs his views on fishing and energy during visit to Shetland.

• Disability Shetland puts financial woes behind them at AGM.

• The Lerwick lifeboat <i>Michael and Jane Vernon</i> receives a long overdue refit.

… and much more.

Tags:
Disability Shetland
Emergency Services
Lerwick lifeboat
RNLI
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
Shetland Amenity Trust

