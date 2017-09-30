30th September 2017

Thistle players are stripped for next year’s action

The Lerwick Thistle teams from all different age levels line up in their new strips. In the centre is Jewson representative Robert Stout. Photo: Scott Goudie

Football players from the Lerwick Thistle age groups, from the senior side right down to under-sevens, are sporting new strips courtesy of sponsor Jewson.

The latest strips come just a year after Jewson sponsored a new range of jackets, hoodies and training tops for the town club.

Club president Michael Duncan said: “We are extremely grateful to Steven Laidlaw, Robert Stout from Jewson’s here in Lerwick, and the marketing team at Jewson’s head office for their continued support – it is very welcome indeed and we are delighted with the new strip.

“The club is in a stronger position than it has been for a number of years, with more than 100 young players, some as young as five, and over 30 adult players up to the age of 45.

“As ever we appreciate the efforts of all our volunteer coaches and parents and the players themselves for their contribution to the club.”

