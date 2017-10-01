1st October 2017

Rendall delights audiences at country music jamboree

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News, ST Online

Country singer Ruby Rendall had a busy workshop with all ages at the Clickimin on Saturday before her concert at the Legion that evening. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Respected Orcadian country singer Ruby Rendall has been wowing audiences in the isles over the weekend.

She was the headline act at Shetland Country Music Club’s jamboree festival, which saw concerts at Lerwick, Burravoe and Bixter.

Rendall was joined by former members of her old Ruby Rendall Band, Gordie Gunn (fiddle and mandolin) and Billy Peace (keyboards), along with husband Sandy Mackay (drums), son Robbie Mackay (lead guitar) and Phil Allen (bass).

They began with a slot at St Columba’s Church in Lerwick on Thursday evening before appearing at Yell on Friday and the Lerwick Legion on Saturday.

On Saturday morning she led a singing workshop at the Clickimin Centre, attended by people of all ages.

The participants then had the privilege of accompanying Rendall at her Saturday night gig in the Legion.

At a packed venue the backing singers joined her on stage for one of her most famous cover songs, Silver Threads and Golden Needles.

Also appearing over the weekend were Scottish country singer Alfie McQuade and local favourite “Big Robbie” Cumming and Friends.

Tags:
Billy Peace
Lerwick Legion
Ruby Rendall
Shetland Country Music Club

More articles about Billy Peace, Lerwick Legion, Ruby Rendall and Shetland Country Music Club

Soulful Carter gives powerful and passionate performance
Soulful Carter gives powerful and passionate performance
25/06/2017
Great stuff from Lord Rochester at popular Legion gig
Great stuff from Lord Rochester at popular Legion gig
09/10/2016
Hallur is a hit again with Garrison country show
Hallur is a hit again with Garrison country show
19/08/2016
Folk veteran Carthy to play solo gig at Legion in June
Folk veteran Carthy to play solo gig at Legion in June
01/04/2016
Neill’s charity guitar auction at Legion raises £4,500
Neill’s charity guitar auction at Legion raises £4,500
21/03/2016
Hardy hits it off in the legion
Hardy hits it off in the legion
15/07/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top