Rendall delights audiences at country music jamboree

Respected Orcadian country singer Ruby Rendall has been wowing audiences in the isles over the weekend.

She was the headline act at Shetland Country Music Club’s jamboree festival, which saw concerts at Lerwick, Burravoe and Bixter.

Rendall was joined by former members of her old Ruby Rendall Band, Gordie Gunn (fiddle and mandolin) and Billy Peace (keyboards), along with husband Sandy Mackay (drums), son Robbie Mackay (lead guitar) and Phil Allen (bass).

They began with a slot at St Columba’s Church in Lerwick on Thursday evening before appearing at Yell on Friday and the Lerwick Legion on Saturday.

On Saturday morning she led a singing workshop at the Clickimin Centre, attended by people of all ages.

The participants then had the privilege of accompanying Rendall at her Saturday night gig in the Legion.

At a packed venue the backing singers joined her on stage for one of her most famous cover songs, Silver Threads and Golden Needles.

Also appearing over the weekend were Scottish country singer Alfie McQuade and local favourite “Big Robbie” Cumming and Friends.