2nd October 2017

Shetland Wool Week organisers hail festival as one of the best yet

Shetland Wool Week drew to a close at the weekend with final classes, a sell-out Makers’ Market and a grand finale of teas.

Admiring fleeces at the Gremista Farm flock book open day in association with J&S and Vispring. Photo: Callum Toogood

The nine-day festival, which has been deemed by organisers a great success, pulled in crowds of around 600 people and included a bigger, more varied programme than ever.

Shetland Amenity Trust runs the event and this year was the eighth festival. Guests included people from the USA, Australia, Israel, Scandinavia, Europe as well as Shetland and the rest of the UK.

Wool week coordinator Victoria Tait said: “We’re really pleased with how smoothly everything has run this year. It was an ambitious and full programme, but we hope that we have provided plenty of variety and interest to participants.

“We have noticed that many visitors chose to stay for the entire nine-days, taking in classes, tours, workshops, talks, book launches and exhibitions throughout the isles as well as allowing extra time to visit the sights.

“Overall though, a real benefit for us has been the sense of community in the textiles sector, with many groups, businesses and volunteers

The drop spindling class with Deborah Gray. Photo: Calum Toogoo

pulling together to put on a celebration of Shetland’s rich textile heritage. We have received wonderful feedback on events that have been organised by the community, with visitors commenting on the detailed information, shared skills and warm welcome they have received throughout the isles from Unst to Sumburgh, Whalsay to Sandness.

“It’s been a full-on nine days and we really appreciate the efforts of everyone who has been involved to make this a very special, internationally recognised event.”

There won’t be much resting time for those behind the festival.

Ms Tait said: “We’ll have a short break now and then we’ll start gearing ourselves up for planning next year’s event.”
The dates for Shetland Wool Week 2018 are 22nd to 30th September.

