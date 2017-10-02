Shetland Wool Week organisers hail festival as one of the best yet

Shetland Wool Week drew to a close at the weekend with final classes, a sell-out Makers’ Market and a grand finale of teas.

The nine-day festival, which has been deemed by organisers a great success, pulled in crowds of around 600 people and included a bigger, more varied programme than ever.

Shetland Amenity Trust runs the event and this year was the eighth festival. Guests included people from the USA, Australia, Israel, Scandinavia, Europe as well as Shetland and the rest of the UK.

Wool week coordinator Victoria Tait said: “We’re really pleased with how smoothly everything has run this year. It was an ambitious and full programme, but we hope that we have provided plenty of variety and interest to participants.

“We have noticed that many visitors chose to stay for the entire nine-days, taking in classes, tours, workshops, talks, book launches and exhibitions throughout the isles as well as allowing extra time to visit the sights.

“Overall though, a real benefit for us has been the sense of community in the textiles sector, with many groups, businesses and volunteers

pulling together to put on a celebration of Shetland’s rich textile heritage. We have received wonderful feedback on events that have been organised by the community, with visitors commenting on the detailed information, shared skills and warm welcome they have received throughout the isles from Unst to Sumburgh, Whalsay to Sandness.