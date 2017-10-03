4th October 2017

Cannabis seized

A man was arrested after cannabis with a street value of almost £2,500 was seized at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal, police say.

The 25-year-old was detained this morning and remains in custody.

Chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch said the arrest was the fifth in recent weeks in connection with alleged attempts to smuggle drugs into Shetland. Cannabis, heroin and cocaine to the value of £16,000 has been seized during that time, he added.

“We will continue to arrest people caught carrying drugs to Shetland and put them before the court but we also need to inform and provide awareness to people of the dangers and damage caused by using controlled drugs.

“Recovery services are available on Shetland and I would urge anyone using and addicted to drugs to contact their doctor and seek assistance through the substance misuse recovery service.”

