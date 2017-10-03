4th October 2017

POLL: Lerwick traffic calming ‘nightmare’

The zebra crossing on the Esplanade. Traffic calming measures have been described as a ‘nightmare’. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Lerwick’s controversial traffic calming measures have come under fresh criticism from the SIC’s political leader.

Shetland Islands Council leader Cecil Smith says the Lerwick traffic calming scheme is a ‘nightmare’.

Cecil Smith says the new layout is causing confusion among a number of motorists.

He has described the new system as a “nightmare”, adding several people have reported to him being involved in near misses since the new measures were implemented.

Mr Smith raised the matter at last night’s meeting of the town’s community council.

However, a police officer attending the meeting said he was unaware of any increase in complaints to Police Scotland.

“Since the Esplanade works have been done a number of residents have contacted me and said how many near misses they had had with cars and buses and lorries, because nobody seems to know what’s doing what,” Mr Smith said.

“I wonder what observations you’ve had since it came to pass,” he asked police officer George Owen, who was attending the meeting to give an update on the force’s policing report for August.

“To me, driving through occasionally, it is a nightmare,” Mr Smith added. “You don’t know where people are going to jump from.”

Mr Owen said the issue may well be worth highlighting to the council’s roads department, although he urged Mr Smith to contact the police if he himself should be involved in a near-miss.

“I haven’t been aware of that many complaints about the issue you are mentioning to me, but it would be something worth highlighting to the roads department of the council,” Mr Owen said.


“If you have a near miss yourself you can always contact us directly. If the layout of the road itself is causing confusion then that is something that needs to be highlighted with the roads department.”

Community councillor Arwed Wenger said he had experienced “a funny situation” when he wanted to cross at what just happened to be a raised section of road. To his surprise, a car stopped to give way to him.

“I didn’t expect that,” he said.

• More from the community council meeting in Friday’s Shetland Times

3 comments

  1. Gillian ramsay

    I don’t understand some of the comments. The speed bumps are fine if you drive over them slowly . If a piece of road is unknown’ you drive slowly. If you think folk might jump out. Drive slowly. If you can’t see round the bend, drive slowly. Personally as a former shop owner and granny to a toddler who loves walking on the street, I am far more concerned about the cars that blatantly ignores the no access sign. I f police manned that at 11.30 and 5 pm each day , for 30 minutes it would soon be sorted. They would need to get out of their cars though…..

  2. Jill Whitfield

    Traffic calming???? What traffic is there to calm please

  3. Colin Wiseman

    Just ruined the centre of Lerwick as a bonny place to be, so in your face. Almost got a couple of elderly people below the Clydesdale bank, as I presume, they thought the marked road was some sort of crossing and walked boldly over the road in front of me. I avoid the street now as much as possible.

