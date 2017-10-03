Lerwick’s controversial traffic calming measures have come under fresh criticism from the SIC’s political leader.

Cecil Smith says the new layout is causing confusion among a number of motorists.

He has described the new system as a “nightmare”, adding several people have reported to him being involved in near misses since the new measures were implemented.

Mr Smith raised the matter at last night’s meeting of the town’s community council.

However, a police officer attending the meeting said he was unaware of any increase in complaints to Police Scotland.

“Since the Esplanade works have been done a number of residents have contacted me and said how many near misses they had had with cars and buses and lorries, because nobody seems to know what’s doing what,” Mr Smith said.

“I wonder what observations you’ve had since it came to pass,” he asked police officer George Owen, who was attending the meeting to give an update on the force’s policing report for August.

“To me, driving through occasionally, it is a nightmare,” Mr Smith added. “You don’t know where people are going to jump from.”

Mr Owen said the issue may well be worth highlighting to the council’s roads department, although he urged Mr Smith to contact the police if he himself should be involved in a near-miss.

“I haven’t been aware of that many complaints about the issue you are mentioning to me, but it would be something worth highlighting to the roads department of the council,” Mr Owen said.



Traffic calming measures in Lerwick town centre – are they a nightmare?

“If you have a near miss yourself you can always contact us directly. If the layout of the road itself is causing confusion then that is something that needs to be highlighted with the roads department.”

Community councillor Arwed Wenger said he had experienced “a funny situation” when he wanted to cross at what just happened to be a raised section of road. To his surprise, a car stopped to give way to him.

“I didn’t expect that,” he said.

• More from the community council meeting in Friday’s Shetland Times