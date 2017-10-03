Songwriter Laurenson needs support in online music competition

An isles songstress is hoping support from back home will help push her into pole position for a music prize.

Claire Laurenson, who goes by the moniker Ives, has made the top 100 of an online music competition.

The winner takes home £50,000 with runners-up getting £10,000 each.

Laurenson, who hails from Voe, but now lives in Edinburgh, released her concept album Assembly of Animals this year. It is inspired by Shetland.

Set on a fictional island, protagonist Sofie, learns about a rising number of arson attacks, linked to religious extremists, and plans to escape with her family to the mainland.

Written and recorded by Laurenson, her song Henchman’s Melody has made the cut.

Folk can vote through the Salute Music UK Facebook page by sending messages to vote for their favourite tracks.

Laurenson said she decided to enter the competition after speaking with musical pal Roseanne Watt, whose brother Eamonn has entered online songwriting competitions for his compositions.

Laurenson hopes to write a musical, and has plans for more promotional work for the album.

“I’ve always said I would love to write a musical. I don’t have a concept for that yet but that’s kind of on the horizon for my next project… I’ve been hoping to make a video or two with my friend who is an amazing filmmaker so I’ve finished it [the album] properly.”