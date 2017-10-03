4th October 2017

Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting

, by , in News

Contract talks between Shetland Gas Plant workers and their bosses have been going well, according to an official from the Unite union.

The workers’ talks with Aker yesterday follow a ballot last Thursday which saw the overwhelming majority vote in favour of industrial action.

Unite regional officer John Boland, who is representing the employees, said the discussions on Monday were “constructive”. He added that another meeting will take place next week.

The dispute centres on a request for a four per cent pay rise and a call for holiday rights to be honoured.

Tags:
Aker
John Boland
Shetland Gas Plant
Unite the Union

More articles about Aker, John Boland, Shetland Gas Plant and Unite the Union

Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
Gas plant workers vote for industrial action over dispute
30/09/2017
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
First gas flows into Total plant from new West of Shetland fields
30/08/2017
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
Pedal power takes Banchory pupils all the way to Unst
05/06/2017
Gas Plant formally opened, Norway Day celebrations in Scalloway and Tall Ship makes 100th visit
Gas Plant formally opened, Norway Day celebrations in Scalloway and Tall Ship makes 100th visit
20/05/2016
Gas plant a vital part in UK’s energy economy, says Rudd
Gas plant a vital part in UK’s energy economy, says Rudd
16/05/2016
Energy minister Rudd officially opens Shetland Gas Plant
Energy minister Rudd officially opens Shetland Gas Plant
16/05/2016

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top