Union official hails “constructive” gas plant meeting

Contract talks between Shetland Gas Plant workers and their bosses have been going well, according to an official from the Unite union.

The workers’ talks with Aker yesterday follow a ballot last Thursday which saw the overwhelming majority vote in favour of industrial action.

Unite regional officer John Boland, who is representing the employees, said the discussions on Monday were “constructive”. He added that another meeting will take place next week.

The dispute centres on a request for a four per cent pay rise and a call for holiday rights to be honoured.