4th October 2017

Fresh calls for rethink over AHS hostel’s name

Fresh calls for rethink over AHS hostel’s name
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The row surrounding the naming of the new high school hostel has been reignited, with renewed calls for the council to bow to public opinion and name the new build after popular former warden George McGhee.

Former hostel resident Peter Gear, now of Bell’s Road in Lerwick, has written to The Shetland Times in a bid to have the halls named after the now retired housemaster.

“George McGhee is unquestionably one of our most well-respected and hardworking public servants, and there is clearly a great deal of support for honouring him in this way,” Mr Gear states.

The previous council’s education and families committee found itself in hot water when it decided to dismiss consultation carried out over the naming of the new hall of residence.

Despite sweeping an SIC poll with 44 votes – over half the 80 cast and the overwhelming favourite – the idea of using Mr McGhee’s name was binned in favour of the more prosaic Anderson High School Hall of Residence.

The then chairwoman of education and families, Vaila Wishart, argued against using Mr McGhee’s name, because the former warden was “still with us”.

But those on the other side of the fence argue the precedent of naming buildings after people who are still alive has already been set.

An online petition gained 750 signatures in favour of the George McGhee name.

Mr Gear’s call has gained the support of North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson, who says this is one u-turn Shetland Islands Council can afford to make.

He hopes to raise the matter before the education and families committee in December – ahead of a planned official opening of the new school in 2018.

“There is an ongoing strength of feeling in the community that they still see as an issue,” he said.

“It went out to consultation and the public gave their opinions on the matter and the public were ignored.

“There are certain situations where the council has to make unpopular decisions and the public doesn’t have any say on it. This was not one of those situations. This was an unpopular decision. Many unpopular decisions fade away in time but this one certainly hasn’t.”

 

There is an ongoing strength of feeling in the community that they still see as an issue. RYAN THOMSON

 

He described Ms Wishart’s assertion that a building should only be named after a dead person as “nonsense”.

He cited the Hendra and Edward Thomason House as each named after living retired public servants.

Nationally, he pointed to the Chris Hoy Velodrome, too.

“This idea that buildings can only be named after people who have passed away is nonsense.

“We have a duty to listen to the people and when the public opinion is so strong, we have a duty to represent that view.

“This goes far beyond the naming of the hostel. I think this goes into the councillors listening to the public.

“Given what the council is dealing with at the moment, I know many people will see this as a relatively trivial matter. But we have a duty to listen to the public, gauge their opinions and represent their views.”

Chairman of education and families, George Smith, said he had not received any correspondence on the matter. But he said the door was still open to have the decision reconsidered.

“The standing orders of the council allows any decision of the council to be revisited.

“If there was a notice of motion that came to the council that we should reconsider a name or propose a different name then the council would be obliged to consider that.”

Asked for his view on the name chosen for the halls, he said: “The committee made a decision, rightly or wrongly. It made a decision and that is the name we have.

“They [campaigners] could get councillors to raise it as a notice of motion.”

However, the man at the centre of the storm was reluctant to be drawn on the debate.

Mr McGhee said he would be “delighted” to see the halls named after him. But he insisted he would respect whatever decision was made.

Tags:
Anderson High School
George McGhee
Hostel
Peter Gear

More articles about Anderson High School, George McGhee, Hostel and Peter Gear

Pupils begin final day at old Anderson High School
Pupils begin final day at old Anderson High School
04/10/2017
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
05/09/2017
Anderson High School delay rumours scotched by council
Anderson High School delay rumours scotched by council
28/08/2017
Pass rates remain high as pupils learn exam results
Pass rates remain high as pupils learn exam results
08/08/2017
Knab development, paedophile jailed and Flybe criticism
Knab development, paedophile jailed and Flybe criticism
28/07/2017
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
Talking Sport … with Jim Tait
05/05/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top