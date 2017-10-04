Pupils begin final day at old Anderson High School

Pupils at the Anderson High School in Lerwick are beginning their final day at the old buildings at the Knab before the move to new premises at Clickimin in just over a fortnight.

The flag has his week been flying over the oldest part of the school, which is listed and will remain along with the original Bruce and Janet Courtney Hostels when the demolition squads move in.

Head teacher Valerie Nicolson said she was looking forward to starting afresh at the new building, although she would miss the old school which she had also attended as a pupil.

She said: “The view of Bressay is something that has been part of my teenage years as much as my work life. But there is no doubt that we are moving to a tremendous new school building.

“It will provide our youngsters with a stimulating, light and bright environment in which to learn. It will give our colleagues a lovely new place of work.

“The move will have its challenges, no doubt, but it is time to go and enjoy this great opportunity for us all.”

The original Anderson Educational Institute was opened in 1862 and extensions were completed in 1964 and 1977

The school combined with the Lerwick Central as a comprehensive in 1970, taking on the new name of the Anderson High School.

