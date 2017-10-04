Supplier remanded after being found with rucksack on ferry

A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted stealing a rucksack and supplying cannabis.

Ian George Mutch, 25, of St Olaf Street, helped himself to the rucksack from a cabin on the Hrossey as she sailed from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

He was later found with around £2,500 of the Class B drug. The offences took place on 2nd October.

Mutch admitted two charges when he appeared from custody before Honorary Sheriff Arnold Duncan.

Sentence was deferred until 25th October to allow the preparation of background reports.

Representing the Crown, Keith Adam said Mutch, who was only released from a previous custodial sentence on 14th September, had a lengthy history of crimes of dishonesty.

“Everything took place on the ferry, the Hrossey, arriving in Lerwick,” Mr Adam said.

“There was a theft of a rucksack from a shared cabin. The accused’s possession of the rucksack was seen on CCTV.”

Mr Adam added 150 grammes of herbal cannabis was recovered.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Mutch had asked for bail. He said Mutch also had a fixed address where he could stay while at liberty during the preparation of reports.

Mr Allan added Mutch was willing to comply with a bail condition preventing him from leaving the isles.

“He is aware these offences carry consequences with them,” he told the court.

Honorary Sheriff Duncan told Mutch: “Given all the facts, I’m not persuaded that bail is appropriate in your case. You will be remanded in custody.”