WATCH: Vaila Mae enjoys final sail of the season

Saturday saw the final sailing of the year for the replica sixareen the Vaila Mae.

The mast was taken down following a sail in Lerwick Harbour and Breiwick in fresh winds.

The boat, while stable, is very responsive and with her traditional squaresail rig has been experienced by more folk than ever this year.

Organiser of training sessions, former teacher Brian Wishart, puts this down to her increased visibility at Shetland Boat Week, time at the Walls Regatta and the crew training themselves. All of which, it is hoped, will be built on in the future.

Soon the vessel will go into the Shetland Museum boat shed for repairs and maintenance over the winter at the hands of Robbie Tait and Jack Duncan. Next season the rope rigging will be replaced.

Mr Wishart said the numbers of volunteers coming forward to learn more about sailing the Vaila Mae was encouraging and put the mission to revive the traditional skills employed in sailing her on a good footing.