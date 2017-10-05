5th October 2017

Not the AHS halls! (Peter Gear)

0 comments, , by , in Readers' Views, ST Online

Last week’s Shetland Times article with Barbara Rosie was brilliant, and a fantastic prelude to the hostel reunion which takes place this month.

However, when reading the words “Anderson High School Halls of Residence” it was a reminder that this is still the current proposed name for the new building.

The SIC education and families committee seemed mainly concerned about the idea of “setting a precedent” in naming the building after a public servant who is still alive.

This precedent was set some time ago, eg the Whalsay ferry Hendra, Edward Thomason House etc, each named after a deserving (and living) retired public servant who devoted a good chunk of their life to our community.

George McGhee is unquestionably one of our most well-respected and hardworking public servants, and there is clearly a great deal of support for honouring him in this way.

A spontaneous online petition set up well before the Education and Families decision, supporting “the George McGhee Halls”, attracted over 700 signatures.

The results of the SIC’s consultation on the hostel name overwhelmingly echoed that it should be “The George McGhee Halls”.

A Facebook petition launched soon after the education and families committee decision, entitled “Not the AHS Halls” and supporting the “George McGhee” option, attracted several hundred likes, shares and signatures.

A very well-written letter appeared last year after the decision, which summed-up public opinion at the time and was signed by a large number of people.

While last year’s committee decision ran contrary to the voices of hostel residents present and past, there is still time to set this right, as the building’s “official” opening ceremony is not due to take place until next year.

We urge you to take another look at this, in light of the strength of feeling on this issue.

Peter Gear, Debbie Jamieson, Kim Anderson, Aaron Smith, Agnes Jayne Smith, Alana Henry, Alex Hutchison, Alison Eunson, Amanda Gray, Ann Thomson, Anne Brown, Calum Burgess, Charlotte Beattie, Cheyenne Blair-Walker, Chloe Miller, Chris Coles, Christine Sinclair, Claire Morris, Colin Dickie, Daniel Aqualina, Daniel Gear, David Pattinson, David Thompson, Davy Shearer, Debbie Murray, Dione Paul, Elke Mchale-Smith, Emma Nisbet, Gary Andrew Mouat, Hannah Ruth Sawford, Ingrid Pottinger, Jack Jamieson, Jan Sawford, Jenna Thomason, Jim Quinn, Jim Tait, Joe Finnie, Jolene Tindall, Kair Hamilton, Karen Wood, Kerri Eunson, Kieran Wilbourne, Laura Hodge, Laura Lyth, Laura Polson, Lauren Brewster, Lauren Kelsey, Layla Sawford, Leona Gear, Lisa Jamieson, Loanna Leishman, Lorna Leask, Louise Sales, Lyall Campbell, Lynda Hutchison, Mairi Polson, Margaret Gear, Marie Manson, Marlyn Watt, Mary Hill, Mary Watt, Mathew Roberts, Matthew Laurenson, Matthew Saunders, Megan Burns, Megan Nisbet, Melanie Mouat, Michelle Stove, Neil Anderson, Nicky Henderson, Nicola Polson, Paul Mullen, Peter Arthur, Rachael Boxall, Richie Hutchison, Robert Gray, Ronald Poleson, Rose Young, Ross Thomson, Sara Fox, Sharon Mullen, Stewart Abernethy, Stuart Cameron, Sue Beer, Valerie Sales, Victoria Anderson

c/o Bell’s Road, Lerwick

Tags:
Anderson High School
George McGhee
Hostel
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about Anderson High School, George McGhee, Hostel and Shetland Islands Council

Fresh calls for rethink over AHS hostel’s name
Fresh calls for rethink over AHS hostel’s name
04/10/2017
Pupils begin final day at old Anderson High School
Pupils begin final day at old Anderson High School
04/10/2017
No plans to instal sprinklers in isles care homes
No plans to instal sprinklers in isles care homes
30/09/2017
Use SIC reserves to help most vulnerable, new councillors suggest
Use SIC reserves to help most vulnerable, new councillors suggest
23/09/2017
Health bosses battle with heavy locum spends amid GP shortages
Health bosses battle with heavy locum spends amid GP shortages
06/09/2017
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
Young drivers get safety tips at Clickimin workshop
05/09/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top