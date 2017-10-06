Anderson High, an injured taxi driver and amenity trust woes

• A taxi driver rescued from the wreckage of his car says he would not have survived if firefighters had not driven him by ambulance to hospital

• Pupils had lessons at the old Anderson High for the last time this week ahead of the post-October break move to the new school

• Also, read our detailed feature looking back at the old Anderson High School

• Amenity trust members were unaware of how bad the financial situation at the organisation was, according to a source

• Lerwick’s controversial traffic calming measures have come under fresh criticism

• The row surrounding the naming of the new high school hostel has been reignited

• Plans for a multi-million pound new fish market in Scalloway have been backed – but SIC will look to see if it can be extended

• Read our special report on the fishing industry and Brexit