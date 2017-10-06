6th October 2017

Record-breaking summer for Jarlshof site

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

A record number of visitors came to the Jarlshof site this summer.

The Prehistoric and Norse settlement near Sumburgh attracted a total of 16,442 people between April and September.

The number of visitors in that period alone was more than in the entirety of last year.

The site, which shows evidence of more than 4,000 years of human history, is one of the most important archaeological locations in the British Isles.

Historic Environment Scotland released the visitor figures today (Friday) as it promotes the first-ever Heritage Awareness Day, with people encouraged to celebrate the country’s diverse archaeological sites.

Tags:
Historic Environment Scotland
Jarlshof
Sumburgh

More articles about Historic Environment Scotland, Jarlshof and Sumburgh

Isles airports feature in new BBC series
Isles airports feature in new BBC series
04/10/2017
Three police stations earmarked for closure
Three police stations earmarked for closure
26/09/2017
Flybe to go up against Loganair in direct competition for flights
Flybe to go up against Loganair in direct competition for flights
06/06/2017
MSP requests action following air ambulance mistake
MSP requests action following air ambulance mistake
23/03/2017
Loganair chief outlines plans for life after Flybe
Loganair chief outlines plans for life after Flybe
04/03/2017
Former policeman Sineath recalls horrors of Chinook crash
Former policeman Sineath recalls horrors of Chinook crash
12/11/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2017 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top