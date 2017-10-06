Record-breaking summer for Jarlshof site

A record number of visitors came to the Jarlshof site this summer.

The Prehistoric and Norse settlement near Sumburgh attracted a total of 16,442 people between April and September.

The number of visitors in that period alone was more than in the entirety of last year.

The site, which shows evidence of more than 4,000 years of human history, is one of the most important archaeological locations in the British Isles.

Historic Environment Scotland released the visitor figures today (Friday) as it promotes the first-ever Heritage Awareness Day, with people encouraged to celebrate the country’s diverse archaeological sites.