Scots rugby legend Gregor Townsend will be sports awards guest of honour

Scottish Rugby’s head coach Gregor Townsend will be the guest speaker at this year’s Shetland Sports Awards at what promises to be a memorable event.

The former Glasgow Warriors head coach replaced Vern Cotter in June to lead the national team.

His attendance at the sports awards is a “great coup” for the organisers and will add to the anticipation building around this year’s ceremony.

Townsend is acknowledged as one of the most respected coaches in the northern hemisphere and had been mentioned as a potential figurehead for the British and Irish Lions before Warren Gatland got the job.

As Glasgow boss he led the team to success in the Pro 12 in 2015 after his side finished runners-up the previous year. The side also took the 1872 Cup by defeating Edinburgh in 2013, 2014 and 2017 under Townsend’s stewardship.

His record speaks for itself and Townsend has regularly attracted interest from teams across Europe and the southern hemisphere in recent seasons. That prompted Scottish Rugby to sign him up until 2020.

Scottish Rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson, has previously described Townsend as “a man of vision and great professionalism”. Those in attendance at the awards ceremony on 1st December will be privileged to hear from such an impressive figure, said Shetland Times editor Adam Civico.

He added: “The sports awards is one of the highlights on the calendar and with such a superb year of sporting achievement it was already shaping up to be a fantastic night.

“To be able to include such a high-profile guest speaker is exceptional and it goes to show just how high a regard Shetland’s sporting community is held in. It will be fascinating to to hear from a man who performed at, and now coaches at, the highest level.”

Compere on the night of the awards will be MSP Tavish Scott, who used his contacts to attract Townsend to the event.

He said: “Having Gregor Townsend be our guest for Shetland’s Sports Awards is a great coup for this fantastic evening. I am sure many people across Shetland sport will want to hear Gregor talk about sport, coaching, the psychology of winning and his own glittering career for Scotland and the British Lions.

“To have one of sport’s genuine thinkers in Shetland to pass on his experience is a great opportunity. I look forward to what will be a wonderful event.”

As well as Townsend’s speech and the presentation of awards guests at the event will be treated to a three-course meal prepared by Julie Halcrow. Ticket information will be advertised in The Sheltand Times soon.

Meanwhile, scores of nominations have already arrived at The Shetland Times newsroom with people giving their backing to a range of sporting disciplines.

Townsend will perhaps to keen to hear that Shetland women’s rugby team has been put forward in the Team of the Year category. Other nominations already sent in that

category include the fields of darts, hockey and football.

A broad range of sports are represented in the other categories, too, once again demonstrating the strength of sport in Shetland.

There is still time for you to nominate your favourite sportsperson, team, volunteer or technical official. All nomination forms must be with The Shetland Times by Sunday 15th October. You can fill in the form included in today’s paper or email your nominations to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk. Alternatively, head to shetlandtimes.co.uk./category/sport or to facebook.com/shetland.times to fill in an electronic version of the nomination form.

