WATCH: Packing up in full flow at Anderson High School

It has been a memorable week at what will now be regarded as the “old” Anderson High School – with pupils enjoying their last day at the building on Wednesday.

Staff have been busy packing up ahead of the move to the new development at the Clickimin.

The sprawling Knab development started out as the Anderson Educational Institute in 1862. Bits have been added on over the years, with extensions completed in 1964 and 1977.

The school combined with the Lerwick Central as a comprehensive in 1970, taking on the new name of the Anderson High School.

On Wednesday the flag was flying over the oldest part of the school, which is listed and will remain along with the original Bruce and Janet Courtney Hostels when the demolition squads move in.

Director of Children’s Services, Helen Budge, said many folk in the isles would have fond memories of the old school.

“I think that this is a big change for how education will be delivered for secondary pupils and staff who attend the Anderson High School,” she said.

“There are many people across Shetland who have been educated in the current school and they will all have memories of their experience.

“Those who have been at the school this week will have had the rare opportunity of being the final pupils and staff to work in the buildings, some of which have been there for up to 150 years.

“The new school and halls are brilliant buildings which have been designed to ensure the delivery of education and care for young folk is of a very high standard.

“I am delighted to have been involved with this huge investment for education in Shetland. I would like to thank everyone who has also been involved in getting both the school and halls built.”

The move to the new school also came up for discussion at Monday night’s meeting of Lerwick Community Council.

Chairman Jim Anderson quizzed Anderson High School representatives on their feelings about the move.

Pupil Louise Cluness said it would be interesting to get into the new building.

Questioned by Mr Anderson – who asked if Wednesday would bring a “tear to the eye” – she said: “It’ll be different. It’s just boxes everywhere [in the old school].

It’ll be good to get into the new school. We’ve spoken about it for a long time.”