Airline gives its wings to cancer charity Clan

The cancer charity Clan has signed a sponsorship deal with Loganair that covers flights for staff visiting island centres, including Lerwick, until the end of 2018.

Clan offers a support and information service at its centre in St Magnus Street, Lerwick on Wednesdays and Fridays.

As Loganair’s charity partner for 2018 Clan will receive all in-flight donations and any money raised at Loganair staff fundraising events.

The charity’s chief executive Colette Backwell said: “We are very pleased to be entering into this new partnership with Loganair which will help us to continue our work supporting people affected by cancer across extremely diverse and often remote geographical areas.

“To be entering into a collaboration which will not only have a fundraising element but also help us to provide experiences for children and young people who access our children and families service is an exciting opportunity for Clan.

“Working with a corporate partner that has a real understanding of the communities which Clan is committed to helping, such as those in Orkney and Shetland, truly demonstrates the impact that an organisation’s donation of time, support and expertise can have on a charitable organisation such as Clan and we look forward to working together with the Loganair team to develop our relationship now, and in the future.”

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “When we sat down to consider choosing a charity partner for next year, we were clear that we wanted a charity that operated in the communities where we work.

“It became obvious that Clan was the perfect choice, linking as it does Aberdeen, where we have a main base, and Orkney and Shetland, where we have stations and have provided lifeline services for many years.

“At the earliest opportunity, we will now sit down with Clan staff and some of the people who are coming over from Orkney and Shetland to better understand their needs and challenges.”