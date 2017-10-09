9th October 2017

Man charged after car park collision

News

A 26-year-old man has been charged with traffic offences following an incident that involved a van and a 70-year-old pedestrian who was left needing hospital treatment.

Police said the allegations were in connection with a collision on Sunday evening in a car park off Holmsgarth Road at about 7.05pm.

The man, 26, remains in police custody and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal. The injured pedestrian was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses should contact police on 101.

