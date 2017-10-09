Monterey Jack’s restaurant closes its doors

Gourmet burger restaurant Monterey Jack’s has closed down – just seven months after opening.

Signs saying “closed” were seen on the windows of the Commercial Street premises this afternoon (Monday 9th October 2017).

They said: “We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and thank them for their business. It was our pleasure to serve you.”

An attempt was made to contact owner Richard Fergie today but there was no answer on his phone.

The closure comes two weeks after The Shetland Times revealed the restaurant has been served with five hygiene improvement notices by Shetland Islands Council’s Environmental Health department.

According to the signs on the windows, the premises is now available for lease or purchase.