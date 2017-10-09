Recycling charity gains seal of quality

A charity which sells recycled household goods has become the first in the isles to achieve national quality certification.

Lerwick-based Shetland Home Co, formerly known as the “Scrapstore”, offers re-used products at affordable prices.

The high quality of its work has now been recognised by Zero Waste Scotland, which has given it “Revolve” status.

The company is one of six projects run by COPE Ltd – a social enterprise committed to employing and supporting people with disabilities.

COPE Ltd business manager Louise Watson said: “We are delighted that Shetland Home Co has been awarded Revolve certification. Our customers can have increased confidence that re-use items are prepared for sale within current health, safety and trading standards.”

The Revolve standard was introduced as part of the national drive to encourage recycling.

Customers who visit a Revolve shop should feel assured they will get a professional service and a quality product.

Such shops also benefit from advice and training to help them match the standards found on the high street.

Shetland Home Co’s receipt of Revolve branding marks a year’s worth of work to achieve that goal.

The charity’s team leader Karen Erasmuson said: “We believe there is a strong market in Shetland in providing people with a sustainable alternative, and we are committed to working with the community to increase re-use and recycling in Shetland.

“We are proud to be making an environmental impact locally, in addition to our main social purpose providing employment and employment skill development to adults with learning disabilities.”

Shetland Home Co is the most recent addition to Scotland’s pool of Revolve businesses, which is now 100-strong.

Its parent company, COPE Ltd, also runs Shetland Garden Co, Shetland Kitchen Co, Shetlandeli, Shetland Soap Company and Orkney Soap.