10th October 2017

“Landmark day for Shetland” as council handed new Anderson High School

Shetland Islands Council has been handed the keys for the new Anderson High School and halls of residence.

SIC chief executive Mark Boden said it was “a landmark day for Shetland”.

He said: “The council has realised the aspiration of many years and delivered a state-of-the-art modern school.  It will provide an ideal learning environment for Shetland’s children, and give school staff the best possible opportunity to deliver first class education.

“This has been the council’s biggest building project, with the construction contract costing £55.75 million. I want to pay tribute to the many organisations and hundreds of individuals who have contributed to the project; every single person’s contribution was vital and is appreciated.

“They should all be proud of what they have achieved, not least delivering such a large and complex project for the people of Shetland.  I want to express my personal thanks to Helen Budge, director of children’s services, who led the project for the council.  She and her team have done a fantastic job.

 “The new Anderson High School is a monument to the vision and determination of the councillors who made it happen.”

SIC convener, Councillor Malcolm Bell, added: “The Council would like particularly to thank the Scottish government and Deputy First Minister John Swinney for their support to the project, including their vital contribution of £42 million towards the school and halls of residence.”

The first pupils will be arriving at the new school and halls of residence after the October break.

Open days are also being planned for folk to see inside the new building.

