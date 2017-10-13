Abuser jailed, bus drivers lash out at bad parking and SIC handed key for new AHS
In The Shetland Times this week…
• A man who subjected his wife to a “wicked campaign” of domestic abuse is jailed.
• The Shetland Islands Council is handed the key for new Anderson High School.
• Bus drivers fury over bus station being used for public parking.
• Local SNP members warns party conference to ditch support for EU or lose members.
• Nine out of ten people requiring urgent medical assistance outside of Lerwick and Scalloway are not being seen with the ambulance service’s target times.
