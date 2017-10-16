Ferry journeys set to be affected by bad weather

Ferry journey times are due to be affected by bad weather.

The southbound service this evening (Monday 16th October), which departs Lerwick at 5.30pm, will arrive in Kirkwall at midnight – one hour later than originally scheduled.

The onward journey to Aberdeen will depart Kirkwall at 12.45am and arrive at 9am on Tuesday 17th October.

Pentland Firth sailings are also at risk of delay. Today, the 4.45pm sailing from Stromness to Scrabster might be slightly delayed, with the same going for the 7pm sailing from Scrabster to Stromness.

All of tomorrow’s Pentland Firth sailings have the potential to be hit by delays.