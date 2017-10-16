16th October 2017

Volunteers needed for missing dog search

Volunteers are being sought to help look for a missing dog.

The dog, a Lhasa Apso called Ollie, was last seen at 11am on Friday in Cumliewick, Sandwick, when he escaped from the care of a dog-sitter while his owners were on holiday.

He is mainly black and grey but has a white chest and white front legs with black spots. He stands around 13 inches tall from ground to shoulder.

Anyone able to help look for him is invited to attend a co-ordinated search taking place at 2pm today at Broonies Taing, Sandwick.

Sightings should be reported to 07979 670493.

 

One comment

  1. Suzy Jolly

    Gillian Ramsay is co-ordinating the search. Please could any volunteers check in with her, as per her Facebook message below:-

    “ALL VOLUNTEERS TO CHECK IN WITH ME PLEASE, AS PER COASTGUARD REQUEST. YOU MUST CHECK OUT WHEN LEAVING SO THAT WE KNOW EVERYONE IS ACCOUNTED FOR. PLEASE DO NOT SEARCH ALONE. I WILL NOTIFY COASTGUARD WHEN SEARCH CONCLUDED.”

    All help gratefully received, thanks.

    Reply

