Volunteers needed for missing dog search

Volunteers are being sought to help look for a missing dog.

The dog, a Lhasa Apso called Ollie, was last seen at 11am on Friday in Cumliewick, Sandwick, when he escaped from the care of a dog-sitter while his owners were on holiday.

He is mainly black and grey but has a white chest and white front legs with black spots. He stands around 13 inches tall from ground to shoulder.

Anyone able to help look for him is invited to attend a co-ordinated search taking place at 2pm today at Broonies Taing, Sandwick.

Sightings should be reported to 07979 670493.